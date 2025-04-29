Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 348.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dorian LPG worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPG. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LPG opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,382,851.50. This trade represents a 0.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Dorian LPG Company Profile



Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

