Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

