Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BALT stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

