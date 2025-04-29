Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSG stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $901.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.