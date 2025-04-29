Mariner LLC Sells 17,710 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6,717.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.87%.

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.