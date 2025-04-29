Mariner LLC Sells 20,115 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

