Mariner LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FMAR opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $822.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.