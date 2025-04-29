Mariner LLC Sells 297 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,283,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.82. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Melius Research raised Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

