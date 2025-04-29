Mariner LLC Sells 948 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2,937.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

