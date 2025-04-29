Mariner LLC Sells 9,904 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEG opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.84. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

