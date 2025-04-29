Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 193.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 281,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,591 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

