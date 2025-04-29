Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,346 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 936.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

