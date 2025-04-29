Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,572,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,739,000 after acquiring an additional 329,734 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,121,000 after acquiring an additional 327,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

