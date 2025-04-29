Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

MRE stock opened at C$6.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$519.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$6.12 and a twelve month high of C$12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.39 per share, with a total value of C$36,965.50. Also, Senior Officer Francesco Barbara acquired 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$105,070.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $343,408. Company insiders own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

