Martyn Clark Sells 8,030 Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark sold 8,030 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.32), for a total transaction of £13,891.90 ($18,664.38).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 175.90 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140.10 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 272.40 ($3.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $1.00. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is -125.16%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

