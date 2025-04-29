MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $17.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.21.
MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $569.08 million, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
