MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $17.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.21.

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 8,775.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $569.08 million, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

