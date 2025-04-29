MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as low as $14.55. MEG Energy shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 201,994 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

