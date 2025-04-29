Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Merus Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $79,895,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merus by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,356,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Merus by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,076,000 after purchasing an additional 610,139 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $19,029,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Merus by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,706,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

