Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

