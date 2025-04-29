MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.50 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MOFG has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MOFG opened at $28.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is -27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $49,944.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,315.58. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

