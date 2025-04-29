MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOFG. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $28.06 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $584.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.88.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is -27.40%.

Insider Activity at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,944.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,315.58. The trade was a 3.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16,686.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,046,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,473,000 after buying an additional 246,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

