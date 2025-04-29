Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 781,261 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,955,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 781,261 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,008,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.