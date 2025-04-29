Modiv Industrial (MDV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Modiv Industrial Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.47 million, a PE ratio of -152.75 and a beta of -0.24. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.
Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 468.00%.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
