Mohawk Industries (MHK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.340-1.440 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MHK opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

