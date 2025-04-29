Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNRO. Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

MNRO opened at $14.47 on Monday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,899,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 929,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 370,960 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Monro by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,193,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 302,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 253,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,671,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

