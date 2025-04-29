Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 606.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 497,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 11,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nano Dimension by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.42. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

