Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and traded as high as $53.23. Naspers shares last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 69,421 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Naspers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Naspers Trading Up 1.8 %

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

