National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:TFI Q2 Earnings

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Veritas raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

