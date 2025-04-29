National Bank Financial Predicts Mullen Group Q2 Earnings

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

MTL opened at C$13.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$11.81 and a twelve month high of C$16.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,832 shares of company stock worth $37,153. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

