National Bank Financial Predicts OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q3 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%.
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.00 and a beta of 1.32.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
