National Bank Financial Predicts OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q3 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.00 and a beta of 1.32.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.