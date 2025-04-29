National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:RCI FY2025 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $4.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

