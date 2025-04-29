National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $7.70 Average PT from Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

National CineMedia stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $560.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 103,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $537,088.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,310,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,408,042.94. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

