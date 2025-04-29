Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 million, a P/E ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

