Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.54. Nomura shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 184,285 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.20 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%.

Get Nomura alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 18.2% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Nomura

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.