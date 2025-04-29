Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.97 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.70). Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 52.75 ($0.71), with a volume of 11,640 shares changing hands.

Northern 2 VCT Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £116.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ranjan Ramparia bought 17,332 shares of Northern 2 VCT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £10,052.56 ($13,506.06). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

