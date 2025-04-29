Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Novavax worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Novavax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Novavax by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

