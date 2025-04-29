NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

