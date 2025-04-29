O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 807.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

