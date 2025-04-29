Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ OPI opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.58.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter.
Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,965,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,636,589 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,309,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,081,931 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,866,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 626,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foursixthree Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
