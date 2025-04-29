Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,965,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,636,589 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,309,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,081,931 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,866,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 626,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foursixthree Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

