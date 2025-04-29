Oil States International (OIS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.33 million. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International Stock Down 2.2 %

OIS stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oil States International

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.