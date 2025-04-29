OneSpan (OSPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter.
OneSpan Stock Down 2.1 %
OSPN opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OneSpan
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.