OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,178 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in OPKO Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,501,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,492,519.52. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 767,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,312. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About OPKO Health

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

