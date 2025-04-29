Oppenheimer Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $115.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.