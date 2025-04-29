OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in OppFi were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OppFi by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OppFi by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in OppFi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OppFi by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in OppFi by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OPFI opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $78,242.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,754.34. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 165,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $1,747,540.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,677.46. This represents a 46.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,588 over the last three months. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPFI. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

