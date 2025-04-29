Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

