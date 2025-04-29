Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 541,773 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

