Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – April 27th

Walmart, Kroger, CRH, Best Buy, Lowe's Companies, Tyler Technologies, and Synchrony Financial are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. 15,311,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,830,103. Walmart has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 8,847,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,629,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,448. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.95. 1,493,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,556. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.79.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

TYL traded down $6.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.80. The stock had a trading volume of 543,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.94. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $452.57 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 5,001,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,245. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

