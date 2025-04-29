Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $34.03. Approximately 20,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 22,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $50.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

Institutional Trading of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Free Report) by 245.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.83% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

