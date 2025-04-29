Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,677,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTL opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

