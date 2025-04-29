Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PK. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

PK stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,087,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,972 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $21,342,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

